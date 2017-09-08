12th annual 9/11 ceremony to be held at Little Creek-Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Chief Petty Officer Selectees will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

The remembrance ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at the base chapel on Monday, Sept. 11. This will be the twelfth year JEBLCFS CPO selectee’s have conducted a 9/11 ceremony.

The guest speaker for the event will be Chief Petty Officer Joshua Landon. Chief Landon responded to the Twin Towers with his unit while serving in the US Army after the attacks on 9/11.

The ceremony will include a solemn moment of silence to honor those lost.