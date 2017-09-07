Suffolk Police searching for suspect in connection with Goodwill counterfeit currency incident

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to an incident involving counterfeit currency.

Surveillance photos show an adult female passing several hundred dollars’ worth of counterfeit currency in multiple Goodwill stores in Suffolk and surrounding Hampton Roads areas. The adult female can be seen wearing several different wigs and medical scrubs or home health nurse attire during these transactions.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).