Suffolk man accused of conspiring to defraud the Department of Veteran Affairs through alleged scheme

Newport News, VA – A Suffolk man is accused of conspiring to defraud the Department of Veteran Affairs through an alleged scheme involving a welding training company.

Kent Chillous is facing one count of wire fraud conspiracy. The 55-year-old is accused of working with the owners of the Hampton Roads Skills Center, a welding training company in Newport News.

Court documents don’t the list the names of the owners, but list them in the criminal information as W.M. and W.M. Jr.

It states part of the conspiracy was to obtain approval for the welding school to receive VA education assistance benefits by representing to the VA, among other things, that it was providing welding instruction to veterans and other eligible persons that were taught by HRSC instructors.

Records indicate that W.M. Jr. provided false information to the VA concerning the number of hours instruction. It goes on to say that HRSC then received direct tuition payments from the VA under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, which payments were directly deposited into bank accounts opened, controlled and maintained by the owners of the welding company.

Court documents state that Chillous is a veteran, who utilized his Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits at the school from June 2016-July 2017. It’s alleged that he did not receive instruction or attend course and did receive a monthly housing stipend from the VA.

Chillous is accused of recruiting veterans to attend HRSC. Federal prosecutors accuse him of assisting the potential students with determining their eligibility to receive tuition assistance and helped them fill out the paperwork.

The school then got money for each student the defendant recruited, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors allege that Chillous would get a fee for each student recruited. “Specifically, the defendant received approximately 8% of the tuition payments from the VA under the Post-911 GI Bill made on behalf of each student he recruited.

The Norfolk Federal Courthouse told News 3 there is a plea agreement hearing September 26th.