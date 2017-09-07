Residents displaced after Norfolk apartment complex fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Residents of a two-story, multi-family apartment building are being displaced after a fire at 4907 E. Princess Anne Road Thursday night.

Fire units with the Norfolk Fire Department were dispatched at 8:17 p.m. and found fire coming through the roof of Apt. 23 of the complex.

Crews believe the fire started in the kitchen. It was confined to the apartment of origin and brought under control at 8:24 p.m.

The occupants of the apartment were not home when firefighters arrived. They are the only residents of the apartment complex who will be displaced.

No injuries were reported. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

