Redskins release Norfolk State product Lynden Trail

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Linebacker Lynden Trail, a Norfolk State product, was waived by the Redskins Thursday.

Trail was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list last weekend. The team reached an injury settlement with Trail prior to his release.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Trail has been cut six teams by three different teams. He made his regular season debut week 16 of last season.

Tight end E.J. Bibbs and linebacker Ron Thompson, Junior were also waived from injured reserve with injury settlements Thursday.

Washington opens its 2017 regular season Sunday at home vs. Philadelphia.