Motorcyclist dies after colliding into dumpster in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has died after colliding his motorcycle into a dumpster in the 100 block of Miami Road in Virginia Beach early Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:43 p.m., dispatchers received a report from witnesses that a motorcyclist was unconscious after crashing his motorcycle into a dumpster in the Arrowhead section of Virginia Beach. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a deceased adult male.

The 100 block of Miami Road has been closed and is expected to re-open by 5 p.m.

The case remains active and the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fatal Crash Team is investigating.

There is no additional information. Stay with News 3 for updates.