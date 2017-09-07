MacArthur Center opens year-round entertainment studio

NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center is opening Live 360° a new, community driven program that transforms the mall into a gathering place filled with art, culture, food, wellness and fitness activities.

The Live 360° launch, Thursday, September 7-Sunday, September 10, is filled with family-friendly activities for people of all ages and with varying interests.

Throughout the year they’ll be partnering with The Hurrah Players, Young Audiences of Virginia, Glass Gardens, Eat the Streets 757, The YMCA, The Bhav Brigade, The Governor’s School for the Arts, Norfolk Public Schools, Norfolk Library, Fit4Mom, Cullipher Farms and more on daily, weekly and monthly events including musical performances, fitness classes, story times, cooking classes and a farmers market.

One of the main additions will be the Live 360° Studio on level one in the Dillard’s Court. The 3,000-square-foot studio features a children’s area with coloring tables, books and a 16-foot long chalkboard. Norfolk Public Library will stock our book nook with a variety of reading materials and customers can relax in comfortable seating including Magis Spun chairs. Norfolk Public Schools Art Education will install a monthly rotating exhibit featuring artwork Norfolk Public School students K-12. The studio will also be home to a variety of classes, programs and performances.

They also have a Live 360° Community Lounge where people can watch TV charge their devices and take a break from shopping.