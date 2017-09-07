Hwy 55 offering free chocolate milkshakes for National Chocolate Milkshake Day

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – September 12 is National Chocolate Milkshake Day, and Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is offering free chocolate milkshakes!

All you have to do is download the My Hwy 55 app before the holiday, and you will receive a code you can redeem for one of the restaurant’s famous handspun frozen custard milkshakes at no cost.

“Burgers and fries seem to get all of the buzz around here but we have the best shakes in the world and are excited to showcase them. They are made with the smoothest and creamiest frozen custard on earth,” said Hwy 55 president and founder Kenney Moore. “There’s a reason why we included shakes in the company name. It’s the perfect complement to our incredible burgers and fries.”

Hwy 55’s homemade frozen custard is made daily and is smoother and creamier than regular ice cream. It is served at a temperature of 17-20 degrees.

The restaurant opened its second Virginia location in Chesapeake in May. There is also a location in Blacksburg.

