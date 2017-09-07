Growing the makings of beer in your garden and preparing for fall plants on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - How to grow ingredients for home brewing, where to take your pup for a great walk and help hurricane pet victims, and what you should be doing in the garden to get ready for fall.

You can dig it with help from Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Gardening for the Home Brewer

with horticulturist Alexandra Cantwell

Thursday, September 14th

6:30-8:30pm

Learn the basics of cultivating hops, grains and herbs that you can use in your own brews.

Sunday Dog Days

Extended through September

$5 FIDO Fee will go directly to help animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey

Presented by

Norfolk Botanical Garden

757-441-5830

norfolkbotanicalgarden.org