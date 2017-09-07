Growing the makings of beer in your garden and preparing for fall plants on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - How to grow ingredients for home brewing, where to take your pup for a great walk and help hurricane pet victims, and what you should be doing in the garden to get ready for fall.
You can dig it with help from Norfolk Botanical Garden.
Gardening for the Home Brewer
with horticulturist Alexandra Cantwell
Thursday, September 14th
6:30-8:30pm
Learn the basics of cultivating hops, grains and herbs that you can use in your own brews.
Sunday Dog Days
Extended through September
$5 FIDO Fee will go directly to help animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey
Presented by
Norfolk Botanical Garden
757-441-5830
norfolkbotanicalgarden.org