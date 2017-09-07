First Warning Forecast: Temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight
Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s overnight with mainly clear skies.
If you didn’t have a chance to enjoy the weather today, you’re in luck! We’re tracking several days of tranquil weather. Friday we’ll see highs in the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.
For those of you who love the mid 70s, you’ll love the weekend! Highs right around 75 degrees, with clear to partly cloudy skies.
Now on to Irma. Hurricane Irma will approach south Florida this weekend then turn north. The timing and location of this turn will determine the impacts on Florida and much of the Southeast. We are expecting impacts from Irma on Tuesday. The level of rainfall, wind, and flooding we see will depend on the exact track.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Clear to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with lows near 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
Hurricane Irma
Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days with some decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move between Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands this evening. The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two. Maximum sustained winds remain near 175 mph with higher gusts.
5:00 PM EDT Thu Sep 7
Location: 20.9°N 71.1°W
Moving: WNW at 16 mph
Min pressure: 922 mb
Max sustained: 175 mph
Hurricane Jose
Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph. The hurricane is expected to continue on this heading with a slight decrease in forward speed during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Jose is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 to 36 hours. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles
5:00 PM AST Thu Sep 7
Location: 15.5°N 52.4°W
Moving: WNW at 18 mph
Min pressure: 966 mb
Max sustained: 120 mph
Hurricane Katia
Katia is stationary and little overall motion is anticipated through late today. However, the hurricane is forecast to turn southwestward and approach the coast within the warning area late Friday or early Saturday.
4:00 PM CDT Thu Sep 7
Location: 21.6°N 94.6°W
Moving: Stationary
Min pressure: 980 mb
Max sustained: 80 mph
