Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s overnight with mainly clear skies.

If you didn’t have a chance to enjoy the weather today, you’re in luck! We’re tracking several days of tranquil weather. Friday we’ll see highs in the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.

For those of you who love the mid 70s, you’ll love the weekend! Highs right around 75 degrees, with clear to partly cloudy skies.

Now on to Irma. Hurricane Irma will approach south Florida this weekend then turn north. The timing and location of this turn will determine the impacts on Florida and much of the Southeast. We are expecting impacts from Irma on Tuesday. The level of rainfall, wind, and flooding we see will depend on the exact track.