Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Clear to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with lows near 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days with some decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move between Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands this evening. The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two. Maximum sustained winds remain near 175 mph with higher gusts.

5:00 PM EDT Thu Sep 7

Location: 20.9°N 71.1°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 922 mb

Max sustained: 175 mph

Hurricane Jose

Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph. The hurricane is expected to continue on this heading with a slight decrease in forward speed during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Jose is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 to 36 hours. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles

5:00 PM AST Thu Sep 7

Location: 15.5°N 52.4°W

Moving: WNW at 18 mph

Min pressure: 966 mb

Max sustained: 120 mph

Hurricane Katia

Katia is stationary and little overall motion is anticipated through late today. However, the hurricane is forecast to turn southwestward and approach the coast within the warning area late Friday or early Saturday.

4:00 PM CDT Thu Sep 7

Location: 21.6°N 94.6°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 980 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

