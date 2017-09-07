× Driver sideswipes teen walking to bus stop

Chesapeake – Neighbors are keeping a closer eye on their children after a teenage girl was hit by a car this morning while waiting for the school bus.

According to Chesapeake police, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Gum Road in the Western Branch section of the city. Police say the 15-year-old girl was struck by the car’s mirror. They say the driver remained on the scene and currently does not face any charges. According to police, the teen may have been too far out in the street.

Sarah Fox says the accident was not the teen’s fault. She says she was waiting at the bus stop with her 6-year-old daughter when she saw the driver speeding down Gum Road. She tells News 3 that shortly after the driver passed her, she heard a loud crash. A few yards away from her driveway she found the teenager on the ground.

Fox says she waited with the girl while another driver directed traffic around the injured teen. Chesapeake police say the girl declined medical care and was not transported to the hospital.

Fox is grateful the teen was not seriously hurt, but hopes this is a wake up call for drivers traveling down Gum Road. She hopes that they will not only slow down, but pay closer attention to their surroundings.