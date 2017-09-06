Williamsburg James City County expects delays dealing with driver shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG Va.- Its the first week of school and the problem isn't getting students into their seats but rather getting students to school.

A bus driver shortage is causing major delays in the mornings and afternoons here in Williamsburg James City County.

"The difference between me and a larger bus is I have one to one contact with the parent I can kind of explain the delay," Rentae Bower said.

Renate Bower has been a school bus driver for 10 years.

She says the driver shortage makes it hard for her to do her job.

"Buses can't move until every child is accounted for on the bus so it makes me late then I've got a parent who's really worried about their autistic children like what did you do to my child," Bowers said

To make up for the current shortage Betsy Overkamp-Smith director of public relations and engagement says they are doing all they can. They have employees from the transportation department, who are certified drivers running routes.

"we are also doubling up runs that means the driver picks up her first school run takes all of those students to the school and then goes to additional bus stops to pick up the next run and then goes back to the school," Overkamp-Smith said.

Overkamp-Smith said the school messaged parents about the delays on Friday to be proactive. They are also working hard to hire new drivers, but there is no quick fix.

"There is a training process though so it does take some time before a new bus driver can get on the road if they are not previously trained so there is that delay also in filling positions," Overkamp-Smith said.

Overkamp-Smith says the training takes several weeks but they have classes running all the time.

Officials say they do expect delays to get shorter as bus drivers get used to driving different routes.