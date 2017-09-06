Tuesday evening lightning storm causes house fire in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – James City County Fire Department responded to a fire around 9:20 p.m., after lighting struck a residential structure on Forge Rd., Tuesday evening.

Flames form the fire were noticeably visible from the two story family home, but quickly extinguished by JCCFD Fire Station 1 which is located down the street from the house.

Fire officials said no injuries occurred and the family stayed with friends and family for the rest of the evening.

The residents of the house said that they heard a loud thunder clap and smelled smoke soon after.

JCCFD confirmed that the cause of the fire was lighting from the thunderstorm that evening.