Trailblazers and the Men for Hope Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Bishop Kim W. Brown is the senior pastor of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, affectionately known as The Mount. He is one of the "Trailblazers" being honored by Men For Hope during the Annual Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza in Norfolk September 15-17.

Tony Brothers, Founder of Men for Hope and a veteran NBA Referee talks to us about the organization, its mission and the weekend events.

Weekend at-a-Glance

Trailblazer Awards Gala

Friday, September 15, 2017 – 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Norfolk, Va.

Community Forum

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – 2 p.m.

Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Norfolk, Va.

Fresh 80s and 90s Party

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – 9 p.m.

Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Norfolk, Va.

The Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic

Sunday, September 17, 2016 – 8 a.m.

Cahoon Plantation – Chesapeake, Va.

Celebrity Concert

Sunday, September 17, 2016 – 6 p.m.

Featuring Doug E. Fresh, En Vogue, and Stokley Williams of Mint Condition

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk, Va.