CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nearly 1,560 customers in Chesapeake are without power early Wednesday morning.

The outage was located around Portsmouth Boulevard between Dock Landing Road and Elmhurst Lane in the Western Branch community.

According to the Dominion Energy’s outage map, the cause of the outages are under investigation.

Power is expected to be restored between 6 a.m and 9 a.m.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.