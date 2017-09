PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An investigation is underway in Portsmouth after the Rite-Aid at 5914 High St. W. was robbed early Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 6:32 p.m. No one inside the business was injured.

There is no further information.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-567-5887).

