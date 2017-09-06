Investigators in Dare County arrest two men involved in marijuana trafficking

DARE Co., N.C. – Investigators apart of the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Herndon Hunt Outlaw Riddle and Arland Lesley Marrow for trafficking marijuana in Kitty Hawk, on August 30.

Riddle, 38, and Marrow, 52, were both charged with Felony Trafficking of Marijuana after investigators executed a search warrant for the home, located on the 6000 Block of Currituck Rd.

During the search of the property a trafficking amount of marijuana was located and seized. The task force made an arrest of Riddle and Marrow after locating marijuana in the residence.

Assisting in the case were Dare County Sheriff’s Office CID and Impact Unit, Kitty Hawk Police Department Patrol Division, Nags Head Police Department CID, Currituck County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and N.C. State Bureau of Investigations K-9.

Both men were released on a $75,000 secured bond.