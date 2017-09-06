Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake to perform at Charlottesville benefit concert at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake and more will perform at a benefit concert for Charlottesville at University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium on September 24, Live Nation announced Wednesday.

The concert is hosted by Dave Matthews Band in response to the events in their hometown of Charlottesville on August 11 and 12. It’s being billed as “an evening of music and unity.”

Other performers include Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant, and other special guests.

Tickets are free but concertgoers are encouraged to make a donation to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

The money will go to victims of the events in Charlottesville and their families, first responders, and “organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide.”

Tickets will be allocated initially to residents of the greater Charlottesville area, and also to UVA students, faculty and staff. An online ticket request period is currently underway at www.concertforcharlottesville.com and will end on Monday, September 11, at Noon ET. A limited number of tickets will also be available at a walk-up, no service charge box office at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, September 15, at 10AM ET.