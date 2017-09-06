Celebrating ‘Virginia Spirits Month’ at the new Blue Sky Distillery

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe declared that September is Virginia Spirits Month.

This year marks the second annual celebration with new and exciting promotions intended to educate consumers and travelers about Virginia distilled spirits.

The new Sky Blue Distillery in Smithfield just opened up their tasting room and is ready for people to come taste their locally made vodka.

They use wheat from Williamsburg, bottles from Suffolk and water from Smithfield to make their premium handcrafted spirits.

They just released their first product, DOG STAR, which is a grain-to-glass vodka that has a portion of the proceeds benefiting the welfare of dogs.

The tasting room is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.