Virginia State student killed at Wendy’s ‘wanted to be great’

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) -- Coron Bond, the 20-year-old Virginia State University student shot and killed Monday afternoon at a Wendy's in Prince George County, was at the restaurant dropping off his girlfriend, according to CBS 6.

"Coron was a good boy. He wasn't a street thug," his mother Corinthia Kimbrough said. "He was in school. He was a good child."

Bond, who grew up in Richmond and Sussex, was inside the Wendy's at the Pilot Travel Center on County Drive Monday when another man walked into the restaurant and opened fire.

"I'm numb. What goes through a mother's mind who loses her child, her baby?" Kimbrough said. "I'm angry. I'm hurt."

Jules Moultrie III, 27, was arrested and charged with Bond's murder, according to Prince George Police. Moultrie is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Moultrie, police said, walked into a side entrance at the restaurant and opened fire at about 4 p.m. Monday.

Bond was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Before the shooting, two female Wendy's workers got into an argument.

During the altercation, one of the women used their phone to call someone. Moultrie showed up and started shooting, police said.

"We don't know what started this altercation or if it was an ongoing issue," Prince George Police spokesperson Officer Alexis Grochmal said.

Bond did not know Moultrie, his family members said.

Two women who left the restaurant after the shooting have been located and questioned. One of the women was Moultrie's sister. The other, her friend.

"We've made contact with the two females and that side of the investigation is still ongoing," Grochmal said.

It is believed the altercation was between the women and Bond's girlfriend.

"Stupid and senseless," Coron's sister Tyniqua Mobley said about the shooting that claimed her brother's life. "He was a joyful person to be around. He was happy to be a [Virginia State] Trojan. He wanted to be great."

