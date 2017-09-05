× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer today, storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heating up before storms move in… We will start with plenty of sunshine this morning and temperatures near 70. Highs will climb to near 90 this afternoon, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds will start to build in this afternoon as a cold front approaches. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening but rain chances will climb overnight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Wednesday as the cold front moves through. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will slip into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Cooler air will move in behind the front for the end of the week. Highs will drop into the mid 70s by Thursday. A few showers will linger into early Thursday morning but we will return to sunshine by the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine and 70s on Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma heading for the Leeward Islands. Irma is centered about 320 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving west and 14 mph. On the forecast track, the core of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight and early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

5:00 AM AST Tue Sep 5

Location: 16.6°N 57.0°W

Moving: W at 14 mph

Min pressure: 937 mb

Max sustained: 150 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 5th

1935 Hurricane: caused tornadoes, major flooding

1935 Tornado

1979 F3 Tornado: Newport News, F2 Tornado: Hampton, F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

