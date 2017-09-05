Tropical Storm Jose forms in the open Atlantic

Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the open Atlantic, making it the 10th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the storm is centered about 1,505 miles east of the Lesser Antilles (closer to Africa than the United States) and moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph.

The storm is expected to move toward the west or west-northwest during the next two days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts and some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Jose may become a hurricane by Friday.

Location: 12.3°N 39.1°W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

