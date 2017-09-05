× Students get special back-to-school welcome at Parkview Elementary

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Dozens of community leaders in Portsmouth are gathering outside of Parkview Elementary School in Portsmouth to welcome students back to school on the first day.

The group includes men from the Portsmouth Police Department, Grove Baptist Church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Morning Star UHC, Order of the Eastern Star, and Freemasons.

The role models line the front of the school to share words of encouragement with students as they walked in for their first day back.

They started the initiative in 2015 and saw a huge turnout as more than 150 men from the community gathered at Cradock Middle School to welcome the students back.