Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is notifying residents that a raccoon captured in Poquoson has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found in the area of Marie Court and Dorothy Drive.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District- Newport News Environmental Health, (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact local Animal Control, Newport News / Poquoson Animal Control: (757) 595-7387.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s. Our local office of Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

