Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Storms, then sunshine… then Irma?

After some showers and storms on Wednesday, we have a wonderful stretch of weather on the way. But it’s going to be hard to enjoy knowing we have a record setting hurricane churning to our south.

Irma is expected to continue on the west north west path through the Caribbean over the next few days.

It looks like the storm will make a sharp turn to the north this weekend and cross over South Florida.

The big question is what happens after that. Some of the forecast models bring the storm back out into the Atlantic, in which case it could re-intensify as it makes its way in our general direction.

Other forecast models keep the storm to our west in which case we would end up getting some of the remnant moisture early next week.

Still lots of question marks about Irma’s path.

But there is little question we will be dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. A strong cold front will cross the region. Some of the wet weather may linger into early on Thursday. But most of the day is looking dry and mild.

And then we will enjoy a wonderful stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s all the way through the weekend.

But Irma could bring an end to the great weather early next week. Stay tuned.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1935 Hurricane: caused tornadoes, major flooding

1935 Tornado

1979 F3 Tornado: Newport News, F2 Tornado: Hampton, F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

