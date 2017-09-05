Motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with bicyclist

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist and bicyclist in the area of Huntington Ave., and 51st Street on Tuesday.

Around 3:45 p.m. the motorcycle involved in the incident was traveling south on Huntington Ave., when it struck a bicyclist attempting to cross the street, police said.

The motorcyclist sustained life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle in the aftermath of making contact with the bicyclist.

Police said the bicyclist appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.

