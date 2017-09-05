× Man accused of killing Maury High School student appears in court

NORFOLK – Nateria Powell was just a few weeks shy of graduating from Maury High School when her life was tragically cut short. Instead of her family focusing on her future, they were forced to listen to the moments leading up to her death in Norfolk General District Court today.

According to Norfolk Police, Powell was shot in the face by Lamontraye McAdams in May. According to Powell’ friends, the two were dating when Powell died.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, the Common Wealth called one witness to the stand. The witness says she was in the apartment when the shooting happened and testified to hearing a loud bang. When says when she went into the room next door, she saw Powell on the bed covered in blood.

The witness says she saw McAdams running from the home with his belongings after the shooting. She also said in court that she often saw McAdams carrying a gun and pointing it at people.

During the testimony, Powell’s family could be heard sobbing in the courtroom.

Despite the new details, McAdams’ attorney claims the Common Wealth has not provided enough evidence to continue charging McAdams with murder.

The judge disagreed and certified the charges of murder and use of fire arm in commission of a felony against McAdams.

The case will be heard in front of a Grand Jury before moving on to Circuit Court.