First Warning Traffic – Back to school, back to work! Road work and delays for Tuesday.
DOWNTOWN TUNNEL:
I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on I-264 West between the Berkley Bridge and the Downtown Tunnel on Tuesday, September 5 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East: Left and center lane closures on I-264 East between Portsmouth Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard on Thursday, September 7 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. the following morning.
MIDTOWN TUNNEL:
U.S. 58 West: Alternating lane closures on U.S. 58 West between the Midtown Tunnel and the VA 164 interchange on Wednesday, September 6 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
MLK FREEWAY:
VA 164 West: Left lane closure on the on-ramp from Railroad Ave. to VA 164 West on Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
A 164 East: Alternating lane closures on the off-ramp to Port Norfolk on Wednesday, September 6 through Friday, September 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT September 3-9
- Segment I:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 5-7, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).
- Segment II:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) September 5-7, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures eastbound at the Willoughby Bridge as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 5-7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
- Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 6-7 and September 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures from 35th Street (Exit 5) to 26th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- Southbound September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Northbound September 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The off-ramp from I-664 north to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place:
- September 6-7 and September 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- The on-ramp from Terminal Avenue to I-664 north will be closed as follows. Detour will be in place:
- September 6-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 5 from noon to 3 p.m.
- September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closures westbound September 5-7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures eastbound:
- September 6 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures westbound:
- September 8 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- September 9 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- September 5-7 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- At the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south September 5-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- At the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place:
- The ramps from I-664 north/south to Route 164 east (Exit 9-B) in Suffolk will be closed September 5-7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 164 Eastbound, Portsmouth: Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place:
- Alternating lane closures September 5-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the I-664 interchange and Towne Point Road.
- The off-ramp from Route 164 to Towne Point Road will be closed September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- From College Drive in both directions, the on-ramp to Route 164 east will be closed September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The ramp to I-664 north will be closed September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 17 Southbound, Suffolk: Full closures at the ramp to Route 164 east as follows. Detours will be in place:
- September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closures westbound September 5 from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. between the I-64 interchange and Gate 3A.
- Single-lane closures eastbound September 6-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Gate 3A and Granby Street/I-64 west.
- Alternating lane closures September 5-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the ramp from I-564 east to Granby Street.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Dual-lane closures eastbound September 5-6 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day.
- Dual-lane closures westbound September 5-7 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound September 8 from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows:
- Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps.
- CAUTION: I-64 west on-ramp and merge lane from Northampton are narrowed and a concrete barrier is installed. Please use caution when entering I-64 west from Northampton.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Lane closures on September 5 will take place between noon and 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 5-8 from noon to 8 p.m.
- I-95 Southbound, Greensville County: Single-lane closures southbound starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 5-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.