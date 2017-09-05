× First Warning Traffic – Back to school, back to work! Road work and delays for Tuesday.

MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING LABOR DAY TRAVEL VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel from noon Friday, September 1 until noon Tuesday, September 5.

DOWNTOWN TUNNEL:

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on I-264 West between the Berkley Bridge and the Downtown Tunnel on Tuesday, September 5 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Left and center lane closures on I-264 East between Portsmouth Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard on Thursday, September 7 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. the following morning.

MIDTOWN TUNNEL:

U.S. 58 West: Alternating lane closures on U.S. 58 West between the Midtown Tunnel and the VA 164 interchange on Wednesday, September 6 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

MLK FREEWAY:

VA 164 West: Left lane closure on the on-ramp from Railroad Ave. to VA 164 West on Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

A 164 East: Alternating lane closures on the off-ramp to Port Norfolk on Wednesday, September 6 through Friday, September 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT September 3-9

Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 5-7, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) September 5-7, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures eastbound at the Willoughby Bridge as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 5-7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows: Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: September 6-7 and September 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures from 35 th Street (Exit 5) to 26 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound September 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from I-664 north to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place: September 6-7 and September 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The on-ramp from Terminal Avenue to I-664 north will be closed as follows. Detour will be in place: September 6-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 5 from noon to 3 p.m. September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures westbound September 5-7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures eastbound: September 6 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Alternating lane closures westbound: September 8 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. September 9 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: September 5-7 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: At the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south September 5-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. At the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: The ramps from I-664 north/south to Route 164 east (Exit 9-B) in Suffolk will be closed September 5-7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 Eastbound, Portsmouth: Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place: Alternating lane closures September 5-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the I-664 interchange and Towne Point Road. The off-ramp from Route 164 to Towne Point Road will be closed September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From College Drive in both directions, the on-ramp to Route 164 east will be closed September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp to I-664 north will be closed September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17 Southbound, Suffolk: Full closures at the ramp to Route 164 east as follows. Detours will be in place: September 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures westbound September 5 from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. between the I-64 interchange and Gate 3A. Single-lane closures eastbound September 6-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Gate 3A and Granby Street/I-64 west. Alternating lane closures September 5-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the ramp from I-564 east to Granby Street.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Dual-lane closures eastbound September 5-6 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day. Dual-lane closures westbound September 5-7 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound September 8 from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows: Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps. CAUTION: I-64 west on-ramp and merge lane from Northampton are narrowed and a concrete barrier is installed. Please use caution when entering I-64 west from Northampton.

Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Lane closures on September 5 will take place between noon and 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Alternating single-lane closures September 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Lane closures on September 5 will take place between noon and 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 5-8 from noon to 8 p.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: