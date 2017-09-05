An actress on portraying a powerful story of tragedy and triumph on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va - The true story of Martha Ann Fields, who escaped from slavery to Fort Monroe, and whose legacy is evident on the Peninsula today, as portrayed by actress Valerie Davis can be seen at the Hampton History Museum (www.HamptonHistoryMuseum.org) on Monday, September 11, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm.
