Why do we celebrate Labor Day?

Labor Day means many different things to Americans – the end of summer, the last time you can wear white pants, a day off…

But why do we really celebrate Labor Day?

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day “is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”

On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act designating the first Monday of September as Labor Day.

However, the first celebration was held a few years prior in New York City. On September 5, 1882, the Central Labor Union celebrated a “workingmen’s holiday.” Eventually the holiday spread with the growth of labor organizations and by 1885, many industrial areas were celebrating.

What’s your favorite way to celebrate Labor Day? Relaxing? Shopping? Getting ready for back to school?