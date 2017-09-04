Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman finishes third at PGA Tour Dell Technologies Championship

NORTON, Mass. – Marc Leishman’s first ever 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour did not lead to his second victory of the season.

Thanks to 28 consecutive holes without a bogey, the Virginia Beach resident entered Monday’s final round at the Dell Technologies Championship tied for the lead (12 under par) with Justin Thomas. Leishman continued his bogey-free run on the first nine holes Monday, carding six birdies on his first nine holes at TPC Boston.

However, the Australian bogeyed five of his final nine holes, squandering the lead. Thomas secured the victory with a total of 17 under par. Leishman finished in third place at 13 under par. It’s his second-best finish since 2015 (2nd place at Open Championship). Earlier this year, Leishman won the Arnold Palmer Invitational – his second career PGA Tour victory.

His performance at TPC Boston moves him to seventh place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.