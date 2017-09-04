Two dead after SUV fully submerges in water off Tennessee boat ramp

Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County.

The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN.

Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.

Weaver, the driver, is believed to have escaped the car, but drowned thereafter.

THP, as well as medical examiners, are still investigating the incident.