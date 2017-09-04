Navy helicopter squadrons return to Norfolk after assisting with Harvey relief in Texas

HOUSTON – Sailors with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons (HSC) 7 and 28 will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Monday after spending a week assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

HSC-7 and HSC-28 flew 49 sorties accumulating 225 flight hours, including 65 hours at night. They combined for 358 rescues, including 22 dogs and five cats. They also conducted nine personnel transfers and delivered 1,660 pounds of water and food.

The squadrons are handing over support to HSC 21 and HSC 23, both out of Naval Station North Island in San Diego.

“Everything about this has been so humbling,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Amber Ford, assigned to HSC-7. “Getting the call at night to leave the next morning was when I realized ‘Ok, this needs to be done.’ You hear it on the news, but being here you see how important this relief is. That, along with how supportive the entire community has been makes me proud to be here and proud to be in the Navy.”

RELATED:

Two Norfolk-based Navy helicopter squadrons assisting with disaster relief in Texas

Norfolk-based helicopter squadron rescues 14 people, 4 dogs from Texas school

Locally based helicopter squadrons helping Hurricane Harvey victims

WATCH: Local helicopter squadron rescues Texas flood victims

Norfolk-based helicopter squadron ready to help in Texas