× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A warm and sunny Labor Day

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and warmer start to the week… Expect a comfortably cool start to the day with temperatures in the 60s and upper 50s inland. Highs will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal. We will see plenty of sunshine today with no rain and light winds.

Tuesday will start with sunshine but clouds will build through the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Highs will warm into the upper 80s tomorrow. A few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon but rain chances will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Wednesday as the cold front moves through.

Cooler air will move in behind the front for the end of the week. Highs will drop into the mid 70s by Thursday. Skies will clear on Thursday with plenty of sunshine by Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated PM Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma moving closer to the Leeward Islands. Irma is centered about 625 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving WSW and 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move closer to the Leeward Islands through Tuesday and then be near the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night.

5:00 AM AST Mon Sep 4

Location: 16.9°N 52.3°W

Moving: WSW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 961 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 4th

1775 Hurricane: Flooding caused numerous deaths

1999 F2 Tornado Hampton (Dennis)

