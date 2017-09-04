Interactive map shows best times to see fall foliage in the United States

SmokyMountains.com has released their annual interactive map that shows the predictions for when you can best see the beautiful changing colors of autumn!

Just click the map to visit the site, then move the slider at the bottom of the map to see when the foliage in your area is expected to change.

The site has created the map over the last few years and it has been a successful planning tool.

While it’s impossible to be 100% accurate, the map still serves as a great guide for anyone looking to take a road trip to see the colors of fall!