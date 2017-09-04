Don’t get a ticket on Labor Day

NORFOLK, Va.- Since 2010 data shows Labor day is one of the highest days for parking tickets.

From parking facing the wrong direction, blocking a fire hydrant, to simply parking in a no parking zone the creative spots people find to store their car for the day can be astounding.

Parking at a meter or in a parking garage is your safest bet to avoiding a ticket while you walk around downtown enjoying the day.

When you park downtown pay attention to the signs around you to make sure that you are in fact leaving your car in a legal space.