Woman arrested for tossing urine in Metrobus driver’s face

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some Metrobus riders faced major delays Friday morning after drivers on one line requested a ride along from a police officer or supervisor following an incident where a woman threw a cup of urine at a driver last weekend.

Video from the bus showed a woman standing up front when she opened a cup while waiting for the bus to stop around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

As the suspect was leaving, police said the driver told her to have a nice day, CBS 6 reported.

The suspect the replied, "Are you talking to me?"

The video then shows her tossing the urine at the driver's head before running off the bus.

Opal Brown, 38, turned herself in on Wednesday, a day after the surveillance video was released.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged her with misdemeanor assault and was she was released on personal recognizance with a status hearing set for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 28.

A judge ordered her to stay away from the driver and the X2 Metrobus line as well as report to the court’s Mental Health Urgent Care Clinic for an assessment, WDCW reported.