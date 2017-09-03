Virginia uses aerial attack to ground William & Mary 28-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert opened up his final season with a complete performance. The senior finished the game completing completed 27 of 39 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bronco Mendenhall led the Cavaliers to a 28-10 win over William & Mary. This was the first season opening win for Virginia since 2013. The Hoo's also haven't had a game with no committed turnovers since 2013.

Virginia Beach native Quin Blanding logged 12 sacks.

Junior quarterback Tommy McKee got the start for the Tribe, finishing as their leading rusher with 89 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Virginia hosts Indiana next week, while the Tribe travel to Norfolk State.