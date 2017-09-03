‘Skins Scoop: Redskins trim roster from 90 to 53 men

ASHBURN, Va. – On the hardest day of the NFL season for some teams, the end of the preseason had arrived. All 32 teams needed to have their rosters cut to 53 men by 4:00pm Saturday.

Among the cuts were ex-Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal and former Norfolk State linebacker Lynden Trail. Norfolk native & Hokie Vinston Painter was also among the players waived.

In a bit of a surprise, the ‘Skins released safety Will Blackmon, who had been with the team since the 2015 season.

Any questions on whether second-year quarterback Nate Sudfeld had done enough to secure a spot on the team were answered when the team decided to cut him. There is a chance he could be picked up for the practice squad if he clears waivers, just like receiver Maurice Harris.

6th-round pick receiver Robert Davis was the only 2017 Redskins draft pick to not make the final roster.

Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall will start the season on the PUP/injured list, and will not be eligible until after week 6.

Traded Players

Derek Carrier (Los Angeles Rams)

Released Players

S Will Blackmon

DL A.J. Francis

Waived Players

DL Brandon Banks

TE E.J. Bibbs (designated as injured)

C Lucas Crowley

WR Robert Davis

TE Manasseh Garner

WR Maurice Harris

WR Matt Hazel

RB Kenny Hilliard

CB Tevin Homer

WR Levern Jacobs (designated as injured)

RB Matt Jones

G Kyle Kalis

T John Kling

G Arie Kouandjio

LB Nico Marley

DL Joey Mbu

CB Jeremiah McKinnon

OL Kendall Pace

T Vinston Painter

WR Zach Pascal

C Ronald Patrick (designated as injured)

DL Ondre Pipkins

WR James Quick

LB Pete Robertson

S Fish Smithson

WR Jamari Staples

QB Nate Sudfeld

LB Ron Thompson Jr. (designated as injured)

LB Lynden Trail (designated as injured)

LB Zach Vigil

G Isaiah Williams