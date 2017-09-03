‘Skins Scoop: Redskins trim roster from 90 to 53 men

ASHBURN, Va. – On the hardest day of the NFL season for some teams, the end of the preseason had arrived. All 32 teams needed to have their rosters cut to 53 men by 4:00pm Saturday.
Among the cuts were ex-Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal and former Norfolk State linebacker Lynden Trail. Norfolk native & Hokie Vinston Painter was also among the players waived.
In a bit of a surprise, the ‘Skins released safety Will Blackmon, who had been with the team since the 2015 season.
Any questions on whether second-year quarterback Nate Sudfeld had done enough to secure a spot on the team were answered when the team decided to cut him. There is a chance he could be picked up for the practice squad if he clears waivers, just like receiver Maurice Harris.
6th-round pick receiver Robert Davis was the only 2017 Redskins draft pick to not make the final roster.
Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall will start the season on the PUP/injured list, and will not be eligible until after week 6.
Traded Players
Derek Carrier (Los Angeles Rams)
Released Players
S Will Blackmon
DL A.J. Francis
Waived Players
DL Brandon Banks
TE E.J. Bibbs (designated as injured)
C Lucas Crowley
WR Robert Davis
TE Manasseh Garner
WR Maurice Harris
WR Matt Hazel
RB Kenny Hilliard
CB Tevin Homer
WR Levern Jacobs (designated as injured)
RB Matt Jones
G Kyle Kalis
T John Kling
G Arie Kouandjio
LB Nico Marley
DL Joey Mbu
CB Jeremiah McKinnon
OL Kendall Pace
T Vinston Painter
WR Zach Pascal
C Ronald Patrick (designated as injured)
DL Ondre Pipkins
WR James Quick
LB Pete Robertson
S Fish Smithson
WR Jamari Staples
QB Nate Sudfeld
LB Ron Thompson Jr. (designated as injured)
LB Lynden Trail (designated as injured)
LB Zach Vigil
G Isaiah Williams