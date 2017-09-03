Report: Florida State QB Deondre Francois to miss remainder of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State, the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, is dealt a major blow just one game into the 2017 season.

According to a report from Noles247.com, Seminoles starting quarterback Deondre Francois will miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. Francois was injured during Saturday’s season opening loss to top-ranked Alabama.

Francois suffers a torn patellar tendon https://t.co/POCuGwD9T6. — Noles247.com (@Noles247) September 3, 2017

Francois earned ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, leading all freshman QBs with 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns.

True freshman QB James Blackman is expected to take over for Francois.