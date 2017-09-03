Norfolk police investigating homicide in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was found dead in the Ocean View section of Norfolk just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Norfolk police responded to the 2100 block of Pretty Lake Avenue and discovered an man who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and his identity has not been released.

According to police this is being investigated as a homicide. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or text “NORFOLK” and your tip information to 274637 (CRIMES).

