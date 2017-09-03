Man seriously injured in Suffolk motorcycle crash

Suffolk, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating an accident that left one man seriously injured.

Officials say it happened in the 1100 block of Carolina Road just before 6:30 P.M. Sunday evening.

A motorcycle collided with a four door vehicle, ejecting the driver of the motorcycle from his bike.

The motorcyclist was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not harmed in the crash and stayed on scene.

Traffic in this area has been detoured towards Turlington Road.