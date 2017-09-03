× Local care package service gives deployed military “a taste of home”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Navy Sailor Chelsea Mandello and a volunteer were in Virginia Beach Sunday afternoon packing.

But it wasn’t for a trip.

The two were putting together “Troopster” care packages for deployed service members.

Packages consists of 400 items like Ramen noodles, crackers, flashlights, and toiletries that can be sent overseas.

Mandello told News 3 she created the online ordering service after seeing sailors care packages damaged or destroyed while on deployment in 2013.

She wanted to simplify the process of sending the packages and also provide them for service members without family.

Their “mission is to provide care packages to those serving our country while maintaining a simple and enjoyable care package process,” Mandello said.

Since 2015, more than 600 packages have been sent to our deployed military.