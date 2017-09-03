Hampton Roads Incident Management Team is helping save lives in Harvey’s flood waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS - Sixteen members from the Hampton Roads Incident Management team is helping the many people affected by extreme flooding from Harvey.

They're working with 27 other members from across Virginia.

The team consists of fire fighters and police officers to work behind the scenes for emergency planning.

Public Information's Officer Brian Lee tells News 3, "It's an incident management team who's keeping track of what areas have been searched and what resources are needed in those areas."

They left Chesapeake on September 1 and traveled on the road for two days with a few setbacks.

"We had two flat tires on one trailer and another flat tire on another trailer and we had some over heating issues on one of our trucks," Lee said.

The incident management team made it to Nacogdoches, Texas on September 3 to help bring in more evacuees who are coming from Houston and south Texas.

Lee said, "The hotels in this area are full, the shelters still have some capacity left. They're actually sheltering 208 people in two different shelters."

The Hampton Roads Incident Management team mentioned they'll be in Texas for at least eight days depending on what the needs are.