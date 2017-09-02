The Locker Room Show | September 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

Wink & Mitch deliver highlights from: Western Branch vs. Lake Taylor, Nansemond River vs. Maury in the debut of Commodores head coach Dyrri McCain, Great Bridge vs. Booker T. Washington, Currituck vs. Hickory, Bayside vs. Landstown, Princess Anne vs. Salem, Norfolk Christian vs. Norfolk Academy in the first ever home football game at night for the Bulldogs, Menchville vs. Warwick and Grafton vs. Churchland.

Plus, Mitch delivers the Hercules Fence 757 Showdown featuring Indian River at Norview.