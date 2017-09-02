× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Gloomy, with scattered showers and storms

Soggy weather on tap today, but the entire holiday weekend will not be a washout!

The cold front that dropped our temperatures yesterday, will continue to bring us showers and storms today. There is a slight chance that storms could become strong to severe. That front will also act as a highway for tropical moisture from the remnants of Harvey. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

After a gloomy, rainy day, Sunday is looking like a beautiful one! We could see a lingering morning shower and then skies will clear and temperatures will warm into the mid 80s.

Labor Day is looking hot and dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tuesday is looking even hotter. Some of us may climb into the low 90s. But an approaching cold front will drop our temperatures and bring us a good bet for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

After that, the forecast really depends on what happens with Hurricane Irma. We will be tracking it very closely!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Meteorologist April Loveland



