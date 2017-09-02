Man wanted for attempting to rob Suffolk gas station

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob the Supreme Gas Station in the 1400 block of Holland Road on August 29.

Police say they were notified of the incident at 3:32 p.m. that day.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man entered the business, displayed a gun, then ran from the business toward Kilby Shores Drive.

The man is described as a younger male, approximately 5’10” tall with a slim build and wearing a black hoodie.

No one was injured.

Anyone with any information on his identity is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.