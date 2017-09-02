Man arrested for string of breaking and entering’s in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An Elizabeth City man was recently arrested for a string of breaking and enterings that occurred throughout the city during the month of August.

Elizabeth City Police arrested Rocky Daryl Whitehurst Jr. on August 21 in connection with a breaking and entering at the Wash House at 1010 W. Elizabeth Street.

As the Elizabeth City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was further investigating, they found Whitehurst to be responsible for five additional breaking and enterings throughout the city.

On August 1, a residence in the 200 block of W. Burgess Street was broken into and several personal items were stolen.

On August 8, the Gateway Twin Cinema was broken into and items were stolen. That same day, a work van belonging to Mildred’s Florist Shop was broken into.

On August 14, the Sandwich Market was broken into and several items were stolen.

On August 20, Best Family Thrift Store was broken into and several items were stolen.

Whitehurst, 31, has been charged with five counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, three counts of Felony Larceny, three counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, one count of Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering, and one count of Injury to Real Property.

He’s currently in the Albemarle District Jail under an $87,000 secured bond.