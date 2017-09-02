LEGO unveils massive Millennium Falcon set

LEGO has unveiled their biggest set ever — a 7,541 piece Star Wars Millennium Falcon set!

The set is part of LEGO’s “Ultimate Collectors Series” sets, which are extremely detailed sets aimed at older builders. They include many Star Wars vehicles like the Imperial Star Destroyer, Death Star and a motorized walking AT-AT.

“Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO® Star Wars Millennium Falcon model we’ve ever created—in fact, with 7,500 pieces it’s one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solo’s unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station. This amazing model also features interchangeable sensor dishes and crew, so you decide whether to play out classic LEGO Star Wars adventures with Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, or enter the world of Episode VII and VIII with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8!”

The set is so big LEGO has also created a box with wheels so shoppers can transport the item out of the store!

The set will be available for purchase on the LEGO website and in LEGO stores beginning October 1, 2017 for $799.99.