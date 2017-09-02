Gloucester County man wins $300K on Virginia Lottery scratcher

HAYES, Va. – A Gloucester County man is $300,000 richer after winning the top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratcher game!

Richard Hogge bought the $16,000,000 Cash Payout scratcher for $5 at the 7-Eleven at 3046 George Washington Highway in Hayes after stopping by on his way home for a cup of coffee.

After scratching the ticket, he thought he had a big winner but wasn’t sure.

“I thought I was seeing it wrong,” he said.

Hogge showed his ticket to the cashier who had just sold it to him. She took one look and said “Honey, you just won $300,000!”

Hogge is the first player to claim the game’s $300,000 top prize. Three more remain unclaimed.

He says he has no immediate plans for the winnings, except to take care of his family.